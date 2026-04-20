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Parents take Tesla to trial over 2018 South Florida crash that killed 2 Fort Lauderdale teens

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Steve Maugeri
Steve Maugeri
Steve Maugeri joined the CBS News Miami team in April 2024. Steve has always loved the beach and is excited to live this close to the ocean within a major city as well!
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Steve Maugeri

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Monday marks the start of a high-profile wrongful death trial against Tesla in South Florida stemming from a 2018 crash that left two Fort Lauderdale high school students dead.

The family of one of the victims, Edgar Monserrat Martinez, filed a lawsuit against Tesla after the fiery crash.

Martinez and Barrett Riley were seniors at Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale when Riley crashed into wall at a speed of 116 mph.

The case centers around a Tesla technician's decision to allegedly remove a device limiting the vehicle's speed, and whether that contributed to the fatal crash.

This lawsuit is just the latest in a string of proceedings testing how far Tesla's liability extends when its vehicles and its decisions are at the center of a serious injury or death.

This current trial comes after a lawsuit was filed by the parents of Martinez, who was killed in the May 8, 2018 crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Riley was behind the wheel of the 2014 Tesla Model S and was driving 116 mph in a 30-mph zone when he lost control on a curve and struck a concrete wall. The vehicle then caught fire.

Both Riley and Martinez were killed.

Riley's parents had previously installed a speed limiting device at a Tesla service center to cap the vehicle's speed at 85 mph after a prior speeding ticket.

A Tesla technician then allegedly deactivated the speed-limiting device without the parents' consent when Riley brought the Tesla in for service a month before the crash.

A judge has cleared the way for this trial after denying Tesla's motions to exclude some expert testimony about the battery's design.

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