16-year-old tech whiz tackles food insecurity in South Florida during Hunger Action Month

September is Hunger Action Month, a time to raise awareness to help end hunger across the country. More than a million people across South Florida are facing food insecurity and one local teen is using tech to try to keep bellies full.

With every can and carton, Asher Belfer isn't just filling a bag. He's filling a growing need in our community.

"My work and everything that the Cupboard does is vital for every family in need of food in Broward County, because 1 in 6 people have food insecurity and I want to do as much as I can to help as many people as possible," he said.

Volunteering sparks innovation

The 16-year-old has been volunteering at the Dorit and Ben J. Genet Cupboard in Davie for more than four years, but he wanted to make things run more efficiently. So he took what he learned in his computer science class and created software called VolunHelp, that's been a recipe for success.

"It takes clients and it takes volunteers and it takes a food delivery event, and it puts everything in one place," said Belfer.

"So instead of through email, emailing volunteers, and then on a different spreadsheet, adding clients in one place, we can create an event, add clients, and invite volunteers so that all you have to do is click one button and you can connect everything."

Staff and volunteers benefit from tech

Asher works alongside Ross Adel, the director of the Cupboard.

"Asher saw the need for this and came to us and said, 'You know, I feel like I can help.' And it has been a tremendous help. It eliminates all of the paperwork," Adel said.

While the staff is small, the Cupboard relies on volunteers from the office to the warehouse.

"It takes hundreds of Ashers to be able to serve as many families as we do in this community," Adel said.

Using technology for a brighter future

While his plans for the future are still in the works, Asher knows his computer skills will be put to good use to keep making Miami Proud.

"Whatever I decide to do, I want to continue to use technology and help as many people as I can," he said.

How to help fight food insecurity

To contribute to the Cupboard, visit JFS Broward.

Feeding South Florida and The Alliance to End Hunger are also battling food insecurity in South Florida. To learn more, visit Feeding South Florida and Alliance to End Hunger.

