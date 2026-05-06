13-year-old hospitalized with leg injury after Broward shooting, authorities say

A teen has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pompano Beach Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed that they received a report of a shooting along NW 14th St and 3rd Ave.

The Pompano Beach Fire Department said a 13-year-old boy was taken to Broward General with a gunshot wound to the leg. His condition is unknown at this time.

Chopper 4 was over the area where heavy police presence was there as well as at the nearby Blanche Ely High School. The Broward County Public Schools spokewoman said that the school was dismissed at 2:40 p.m. so they were not put on lockdown.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story, and we will update it once we have more information.