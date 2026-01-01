Teen killed in New Year's Eve shooting in Fort Lauderdale

The search is on for the person or people who shot and killed a teenager on New Year's Eve in Fort Lauderdale.

17-year-old Joshua Gipson dreamed of going to college and playing football at Virginia Tech.

"He's a beautiful kid no problem" said his father, Joshua Gipson Sr.

Gipson said didn't worry when his son said he and his cousins were going to Beach Place on New Year's Eve.

But his son never returned home.

Joshua Gipson Jr. Gipson Family

Police said that around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Gipson was shot and died at the hospital.

Now his father is struggling to understand how his life ended so suddenly and violently.

"He was doing the right thing," he said. "Got good grades. No problem. I was proud of him."

On Wednesday night, Fort Lauderdale visitor Bob McDonald, who was staying at a hotel near Beach Place, said he heard gunshots.

"You heard 'bang, bang, bang,'" he said. "I knew it wasn't fireworks.

McDonald said his hotel sent a text message on Wednesday night.

"We are being advised by police to please stay indoors," the text message read. "Once we have the all clear, we will send another message."

Gipson's father said his son was an innocent bystander.

"Some people were arguing," he said. "He tried to help and he got shot."

As of Thursday night there have been no arrests in the investigation.