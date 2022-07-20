Teen girl killed, 2 injured in NW Miami triple shooting

MIAMI - Police are investigating a triple shooting overnight that killed a teen girl and injured two others in Northwest Miami.

It happened near the 1300 block of NW 62nd Lane.

Authorities did not identify the victims of the shooting but did say a 17-year-old teen girl died at the scene.

The other 2 people drove themselves to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where their condition is currently unknown.

According to family, the 17-year-old victim was leaving a corner store and walking when gunshots rang out.

Hours after the shooting, police found a black SUV with shot-out windows along NW 86th Street and 12th Avenue.

Police said they could not confirm if the two scenes were connected.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).

