Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen girl killed, 2 injured in NW Miami triple shooting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Teen killed in triple NW Miami shoting
Teen killed in triple NW Miami shoting 01:36

MIAMI - Police are investigating a triple shooting overnight that killed a teen girl and injured two others in Northwest Miami. 

It happened near the 1300 block of NW 62nd Lane.

Authorities did not identify the victims of the shooting but did say a 17-year-old teen girl died at the scene. 

The other 2 people drove themselves to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where their condition is currently unknown. 

According to family, the 17-year-old victim was leaving a corner store and walking when gunshots rang out. 

Hours after the shooting, police found a black SUV with shot-out windows along NW 86th Street and 12th Avenue.

Police said they could not confirm if the two scenes were connected.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear as the investigation continues. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 20, 2022 / 8:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.