Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen girl, 18, injured in SW Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Teen girl, 18, injured in SW Miami-Dade drive-by shooting
Teen girl, 18, injured in SW Miami-Dade drive-by shooting 00:35

MIAMI - Police said an 18-year-old woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened in the Richmond Heights neighborhood in the area of Harrison Street and Graves Drive.

Police say a group of people were sitting outside a home when a car drove by and someone inside started shooting.

The victim was taken to Jackson South Medical Center where relatives drove her after the shooting.

CBS News Miami has learned she had to have surgery and her condition is unknown.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.  

No additional information had been made available by police.

First published on November 28, 2023 / 11:06 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.