Teen girl, 18, injured in SW Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI - Police said an 18-year-old woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened in the Richmond Heights neighborhood in the area of Harrison Street and Graves Drive.

Police say a group of people were sitting outside a home when a car drove by and someone inside started shooting.

The victim was taken to Jackson South Medical Center where relatives drove her after the shooting.

CBS News Miami has learned she had to have surgery and her condition is unknown.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No additional information had been made available by police.