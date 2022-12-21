Teddy bears collected in Hollywood boy's memory donated to first responders

MIAMI - To honor the memory of a young boy who died when a small plane crashed into his mother's SUV near North Perry Airport last year, the students at Hollywood Hills Elementary donated hundreds of teddy bears to first responders, in hopes they will make an impact on other children.

On March 15th, 2021, Megan Bishop's life changed forever when her four-year-old son Taylor was killed in the tragic accident.

"He was vivacious, full of life, he loved to tell jokes. He told the best jokes and gave the best hugs and I miss them," she said.

On that fateful day, a single engine plane dropped out of the sky just short of the runway, crashed into Bishop's SUV, then careened into the airport's fence and exploded in a ball of flames. Both people on board the plane were killed.

When first responders found him, Taylor's favorite teddy bear "Chevy" was clutched in his arms.

Bishop and her son were trapped inside the SUV. After being extricated, both were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. Taylor didn't survive.

"It was two Hollywood police officers that were off duty. One of them was my brother-in-law who ensured that I got Chevy back," said Bishop.

Today Bishop, who goes by Miss Kiki at Hollywood Hills Elementary where she works, keeps her son's legacy alive with the nonprofit Taylor's Teddy Bears Inc. an organization that donates teddy bears to first responders to give to children during emergency situations.

More than 1400 teddy bears have been donated in her son's honor.

"It's overwhelming in the best way," said Bishop.

Hollywood police detective Andrew Laframboise said the bears make an impact.

"Where we see kids on their worst day but we also see them on their best day. So, it's a good way to kind of connect and bridge that gap with law enforcement," he said.

In addition to students collecting bears, Bishop also sells them online at Amazon. Those purchased are sent directly to the school.

Bishop said the nonprofit is still in its early stages and hopes it will continue to make an impact across South Florida.