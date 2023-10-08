Taylor Swift a no-show at Chiefs-Vikings game

Mayor Frey thinks Chiefs vs. Vikings could also mean Taylor Swift reunion Mayor Frey thinks Chiefs vs. Vikings could also mean Taylor Swift reunion 00:50

MINNEAPOLIS — Taylor Swift failed to make an appearance at the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Swift is rumored to be dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She was at the team's last two games in Kansas City and New York, both wins for the Chiefs.

As the game reached the end of the first quarter, hopes of Swift making an appearance began to fade.

"Seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career: Taylor Swift is not at the game," commentator Jim Nantz said. "She was questionable all week, but it looks like it's officially inactive."

Minnesota ended up losing to Kansas City 27-20.

Earlier this week, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told TMZ he was hoping Swift would attend Sunday's game.

In June, Swift played two shows at U.S. Bank Stadium. She said on social media afterward that Minneapolis crowds were "some of the most generous" and that she "loved every second of it."

In the past two games with Swift in the crowd, Kelce caught 11 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Kelce left the Vikings game late in the first half with an ankle injury. He returned in the middle of the third quarter.

Swift's Eras Tour concert film comes to theaters Oct. 13. She will release "1989 (Taylor's Version)" on Oct. 27.