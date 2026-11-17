An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Miami Beach that injured a 9-year-old on Ocean Drive on Sunday, police said.

According to information provided by the Miami Beach Police Department, officers responded to the area of 6th Street and Ocean Drive to investigate reports of a child who was hit by a taxi whose driver fled the scene.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found the 9-year-old boy and he sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The Miami Beach Fire Department rushed him to Holtz Children's Hospital at Jackson Memorial in stable condition.

Detectives from the Miami Beach Police Department's Accident Investigations Unit then immediately began to investigate, and started to review surveillance video from the city's camera network.

Anson Jean-Pierre Miami-Dade Corrections

Police said that through investigative efforts and in coordination with Miami-Dade County's Passenger Transportation Regulatory Division, they also issued a regional alert for other law enforcement agencies to help identify and locate the vehicle.

The Miami Beach Police Department said that on Monday, both the taxi and driver, who was identified as Anson Jean-Pierre, 64, were located at Miami International Airport.

Police said Jean-Pierre went to police headquarters for further questioning, and he was later arrested without incident.

Miami Beach police said Jean-Pierre's Florida driver's license has been suspended since June 15.

"Our foremost concern is the well-being of this young child, and we are grateful his injuries were not more serious,"

Miami Beach police Chief Wayne A. Jones said in a statement. "MBPD officers acted swiftly, leveraging technology and working closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and locate the driver. This arrest serves as an important reminder to all motorists: If you are involved in a crash, remain at the scene. It is not only your legal responsibility, but also the right thing to do."

Jean-Pierre was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving an injury, and knowingly driving while license suspended.