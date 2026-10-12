From exes' names to old designs, 30 to 40 South Florida clients a week pay to erase tattoos, clinic says

Known for its vibrant ink culture, Miami Beach has been called the most tattooed city in America, boasting more tattoo shops per capita than any other city. But while many line up to get inked, a growing number of residents are paying to have their permanent body art erased.

Loliette Ribot, a ballet teacher who got her tattoos at age 20, is currently undergoing treatments to remove ink from her shoulder, arm, and fingers.

"I think relief. I can expose my shoulder. I'm very excited, very nervous," Ribot said as she prepared for a laser session.

At Ink Rewind Tattoo Removal in Coral Gables, nurse practitioner Lilian Ascunce sees 30 to 40 clients a week. She explained that the top reasons people seek removal include exes' names, anniversaries, poorly applied tattoos, or old designs that no longer represent who they are today.

For client Lucette Larosa, the target is a finger tattoo with her ex-fiancé Victor's name.

"Every time I remove a name, I always say bye-bye lover, bye-bye Victor!" Ascunce said before applying the laser.

How the ink-removing technology works

Ascunce utilizes advanced PicoWay Laser technology to break down tattoo ink. However, she stresses that the equipment is only half the equation.

"You can have the right technology and still not have flawless tattoo removal," Ascunce said, emphasizing that operator experience is just as vital as the laser itself.

Under Florida law, operating a class 4 laser for tattoo removal must be performed by a nurse practitioner, physician assistant, or doctor. Ascunce warns that putting a laser in the wrong hands can trade unwanted ink for permanent scarring. One client turned to Ink Rewind after a previous removal attempt by a technician in Colombia left her with significant scarring on her arm.

Removing a tattoo could be more of a commitment than getting it

Removing a tattoo is a commitment that requires several sessions spaced weeks apart, meaning getting rid of ink takes significantly longer than getting it.

Costs vary widely. While Ink Rewind offers unlimited removal sessions for a flat fee, removing even a small tattoo averages $1,200 to $1,500 at other locations. Ascunce advises anyone seeking treatment to thoroughly research a provider's credentials and experience before moving forward.