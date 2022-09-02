Taste Of The Town: The Katherine throwing down food meant to "inspire and educate"

MIAMI - It makes sense that award-winning Chef Timon Balloo named his newest restaurant 'The Katherine', located on East Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, after his wife.

"Our story of The Katharine is that I met my muse and love of my life, Katherine, as a teenager in West Broward and she convinced me to follow my dream to become a chef," said Balloo.

She was one who recognized many years ago that his original plan to work on Wall Street was not his recipe for success.

"One day when we were ordering takeout, she came out with an application and said you have an interview in the middle of the week. It's for a prep cook. I never looked back, 28 years later." Balloo said.

Chef Timon commuted to Miami for years creating such well-known spots as Sugarcane and more.

In January, he opened the charming, intimate, and homey place with an inviting organic wine and beer bar.

The Katherine was recently named Best New Restaurant in Broward by Miami New Times.

"We're lucky to be cooking here in our backyard and the community has been great. It's just nice to be here after so many years," he said.

Chef Timon and sous chef Daryl prepare the dishes for CBS4's Lisa Petrillo's tasting.

The menu is worldly.

Chef Timon's wife is half Thai and Colombian.

Balloo has Chinese and West Indian roots.

The food is meant to inspire and educate.

"One important thing I've always commended myself on is bridging the gap of culture and making it more universal for people that are unfamiliar with some ethnic cuisine. We find the right introductory level to just bring them in and educate them," he explained.

They start with his delicious and totally unique Loaded Clam Chowder Fries.

Yes, you actually dip the homemade fries in a creamy, dreamy chowder. It's a fan favorite-obviously.

"We steam clams like normal steam clams, but we're doing a clam chowder base and then the clams start to pop and release other juice," he said.

"It's a beautiful thing", said Petrillo dipping the french fry into the thick sauce.

Next, Jerk Grilled Chicken Thighs with coconut milk braised kale, and plantains.

"I used to be a white meat chicken girl. Now I'm a thigh girl. There's so much more flavor and it's tender and that jerk seasoning is perfect," said Petrillo.

The Orchette Pasta with Shortrib and Ricotta is elegant and decadent.

His Thai Red Curry Snapper with coconut rice and slaw is bursting with flavors.

"There's a little bit of sweet a little bit of spice", said Petrillo.

"It's a super warm hug of a fish. It has that soothing comfort food feel. It's really good and tropical!"

The Katherine is open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner only. They plan to open for lunch and brunch in Fall.

They are participating in the Dineout Fort Lauderdale ( discount) Program on now through September 30th.

For more information on both, click here.