Taste of the Town: Santiago's Bodega aims to mix food and culture spiced with Key West vibe

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Santiago's Bodega is a restaurant that its owners say embodies the heart and soul of its original island home in Key West.

The eatery's website says it's a place "where characters, stories, cultures and food combine to create the perfect union. Relaxed, eclectic, perhaps even a little odd elsewhere, but one human family at The Bodega."

Here are some extra ingredients about the restaurant:

When owner Jason Dugan crammed his trailer to its absolute limits in 2004 and left Kansas City for Key West to open up the first Santiago's Bodega, he had no idea he'd be dealing with two years of hectic hurricane seasons that threated to shut down his dream before it became a reality. Thankfully he persevered. Drama happened again when Jason opened up The Fort Lauderdale location in the time of COVID. But, thankfully again, his dream was realized. There are currently four locations. Aside from Key West and Fort Lauderdale there's also have restaurant in Central Florida, in Orlando and Altamonte Springs. The entire look and feel of the restaurant is meant to be a place where people share food (tapas style), music and drink in a "hidden gem" style environment.