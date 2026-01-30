Sak Pase is a Plantation food truck and restaurant packed with the finest food Haiti has to offer

If you're looking for Haitian street food in South Florida, one local favorite in Plantation is drawing crowds with big platters, bold flavors, and a social media following that's hard to miss.

Sak Pase started as a food truck selling Haitian street food in Creole called fritay. During the pandemic, owner Fabiola Alexis said she found herself at home with a new baby, thinking about what she wanted to build next.

"So during COVID, I'm sitting down, I have a new baby and I'm thinking I wanna do something nice," Alexis said.

That idea turned into Sak Pase, which has since grown into both a food truck and a restaurant. The truck's Instagram presence has taken off, with more than 120,000 followers.

Alexis' story starts long before the business. She said she grew up without her mother and was raised by a single father who worked to give her stability. Alexis moved from Haiti to the United States when she was 10 years old, later graduating from college with a degree in hospitality tourism and finance. Still, she said, something felt missing until she began building Sak Pase.

With a menu packed full of Haitian staples, one dish rises to the top

Today, Sak Pase Kitchen operates on the 100 block of State Road 7 in Plantation. They serve a menu packed with Haitian staples. Alexis said one item leads the pack.

"The djonjon rice is the most popular. Griot, fried pork that's the most popular protein, that would be it, griot," she said, adding that snapper also sells well.

When it comes to drinks, she said the most popular choice is Prestige. Her personal favorite thing to cook is Haitian spaghetti.

The restaurant is largely a grab-and-go spot, but customers who dine in are often met with oversized platters meant for sharing. Orders can include plantains, acra, marinade, and seafood options like crab legs and shrimp, all of it served family-style.

Customer Shanine Gilpin said she discovered the restaurant online and followed immediately after seeing the food pop up on her feed.

"The platters look so good. I followed them instantly," she said.

Another customer, Jacob Sutton, said the consistency is what stands out.

"Everything, the taste, the everything. They ain't miss. They don't miss," he said.

Gilpin agreed, calling the food "so flavorful," and praising the griot for being tender, along with what she described as perfectly cooked rice and pikliz.

Hours and location

Sak Pase Kitchen is located at 105 N. SR-7 in Plantation. They open daily starting at 11 a.m., closing at 10 p.m. during the week and 11 p.m. on weekends.