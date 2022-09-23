Taste of the Town: Oasis welcomes guests to its vibrant, unique space in the heart of Wynwood

Taste Of The Town: Oasis is a unique, sprawling space in the heart of Wynwood

MIAMI - Oasis is a unique, sprawling space in the heart of Wynwood with six well-known local dining destinations all outside, plus a Tower Bar made from shipping containers.

Just behind the beautiful Banyon tree is Huacachina, an indoor-outdoor cocktail lounge. And you can't miss the large stage for live, music performances.

"We have DJs every night and then we also have concerts Fridays and Saturdays often. Some are ticketed events you pay for, and others are free and open to the public," said Emily Barstow, marketing manager.

Newest to Oasis (since April) is this whimsically decorated indoor micro-food hall featuring 3 restaurant concepts.

Poke OG founder Andrew Mayer and his partner teamed up with three of Miami's top food influencers to bring this project to life.

There's Papi Churro.

Which features freshly made churros and artisanal ice cream.

Then Poke OG.

It's poké bowls, sushi rolls, sashimi, and omakase boxes.

Finally, there's Miss Crispy Rice.

"Miss Crispy Rice is the first ever crispy rice and hand roll bar in the world. It's a combination of crispy rice hand rolls and some izakaya items," said owner Andrew Mayer.

Mayer, who lives in Wynwood, says Oasis is really all about the local community.

"As much as we love tourists, and we do, the heart and soul of all of our business are in town, is our locals. The people that work here. The people that live here. That's who we like to make connections with, to make our ohana [extended family]," he said.

CBS4's Lisa Petrillo begins her tasting at Miss Crispy Rice and the plate called the Crispy Rice Flight that has truffle avocado, spicy salmon, scallops, eel and bluefin tuna.

The crispy rice is so crispy. The bluefin tuna is to die for. And then all the seasonings on top make it award-winning sushi," said Petrillo.

Just next door is Poke OG and the Poppa Chang roll.

It's tuna and avocado topped with salmon, spicy mayo, masago, and rice balls.

"A heavenly bite of tuna, salmon, and crunchy rice on top. Delish!"

Petrillo ends on pure decadence at Papi Churro with the over-the-top guava & cheese ice cream Sunday, complete with a guava stuffed churro, sprinkled coconut, and guava pastry.

Oasis Wynwood is a go-to destination from lunch to late night and everything in between.

Oasis is open from Thursday through Sunday, 12 p.m. - 3 a.m.

