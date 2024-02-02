Taste Of The Town: Celebrating Black History Month, focusing on local chefs, restaurants

Taste Of The Town: Redwood Bar & Kitchen in Hollywood

Taste Of The Town: Redwood Bar & Kitchen in Hollywood

Taste Of The Town: Redwood Bar & Kitchen in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD - Taste of the Town celebrates Black History Month focusing on local Black chefs at their South Florida restaurants.



Haitian-born Chef Ivan Dorvil is a former winner of Food Network's top TV competition show "Chopped". He's been cooking at some of Miami's top restaurants for more than 27 years.

These days, he's at the helm of his popular Caribbean and Mediterranean restaurant known as Redwood Bar and Kitchen in Hollywood.

One of Chef's most popular dishes at the restaurant is his island-style chicken curry. He shared this recipe below just for you.

Redwood Bar & Kitchen | Mediterranean and Caribbean fusion

redwoodbarandkitchen.com

Chef Ivan Dorvil 's Island style chicken curry:

Wondering how to make chicken curry? The recipe I put together for you is rich and healthy with bold flavors. I used some sweet bell peppers and fresh thyme to really bring out the freshness and taste.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook times: 45 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes for the dark meats

If you used white meat total prep times 3-4 minutes

Cook times: 10 minutes

Total times 14 -15 minutes

* Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a pot or skillet over medium heat - high heat add 1 cup onion, garlic, and a teaspoon of curry powder.

Then add a whole habanero pepper but don't let it cook all the way through, use it just for flavor.

*Add a small handful of fresh thyme

• fry the cut-up onion until translucent, about five minutes.

* Stir 4 chicken things ( or breasts) and cook until is lightly brown. About five minutes

*Pour about a cup of water into pot reduce heat to low cover and let simmer until chicken is cooked through. About thirty minutes.

* Adjust the seasoning and salt to taste.

*Serve over white rice and side of sweet plantains

Bon appetit!

"Remember life is 50% food and 50% love" --

Chef Ivan