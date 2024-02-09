Taste Of The Town: C.L.A.S.S. Soiree Steakhouse in Hollywood

MIAMI - You'll feel like you're in someone's charming private home in the quaint 20-seat dining room known as C.L.A.S.S. Soiree Steakhouse in Hollywood. Chef and owner Maurad Ali, known as Chef Ali, said the name describes it all.

CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo asked what the C.L.A.S.S. part of the name stands for.

"Culinary, luxury, and superb service," Ali said. "We are a group of private chefs who are experienced, talented, and dedicated to your service. No one in our restaurant is a bus person, server, or bartender. We all work together to make your experience just right."

Although the restaurant is a steakhouse, Ali said the menu is all about elevated homestyle cooking meant to make customers feel at home.

One of the restaurant's side dishes is a fan favorite.

Chef Ali's Artesian Truffle Mac & Cheese

Ingredients

12 oz. elbow pasta

6 tbsp. unsalted truffle butter

3⁄4 cup dried bread crumbs, panko

1 oz. finely grated Parmesan (about 1 cup)

1⁄4 cup flour

3 1⁄2 cups milk

4 oz. grated Gruyère (about 1 1/2 cups)

1 cup Comte cheese

4 oz. grated Parmesan CHEESE (about 1 1/2 cups)

4 oz. grated Fontina cheese (about 1 1/2 cups)

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Kosher Truffle salt, to taste

Directions



1. Preheat the oven to 350°. Meanwhile, bring 2 qts water to a boil in a 3 qt pot.

2. In a small pan, melt 2 1/2 tbsp butter. Add the panko and half the Parmesan cheese. Toss well to coat and set aside.

3. Melt the remaining butter in a medium saucepan. Add the flour and whisk constantly for 5 minutes; do not allow it to brown. Still whisking, add the milk and nutmeg. Cook another 5 minutes. Add the remaining Parmesan, all of the Gruyere, 1 cup of Comte, and 1 cup of Fontina.

4. Continue whisking until the cheese is fully melted and incorporated. Pour the cheese sauce into a large bowl.

5. Add 1 tbsp salt to the boiling water, along with the pasta. Cook until al dente, about 8 minutes. Drain well in a colander, then add the pasta to the cheese sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

6. Pour cheesy pasta into a 10x12" baking dish. Top with remaining Comte and Fontina, then sprinkle buttered bread crumbs over the top. Bake 30 minutes until golden brown and bubbly.