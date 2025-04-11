Taste of the Town: BAE Korean Grill gets ready for the Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration

Bae Korean Grill gets ready for the Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration

Bae Korean Grill gets ready for the Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration

Bae Korean Grill gets ready for the Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration

Chef Xavier Torres is busy in the kitchen at Bae Korean Grill, offering a sneak peek of what's to come at this year's Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration presented by Florida Blue, which takes place Friday night.

Both the restaurant and the event are housed inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, where 40 local restaurants from South Florida will participate in this year's extravaganza to celebrate food, drinks and entertainment. The event supports Orange Bowl Cares initiatives, benefiting youth sports and education.

"We go into schools and build media centers. It's all about education, community, and giving back to youth sports," explained Orange Bowl Committee President Henri Crockett. "That's what Orange Bowl was founded on—coming into communities trying to make a real impact."

Participating restaurants will bring their A-game as attendees vote on favorite dishes, with chefs competing for coveted awards.

BAE Korean Grill won the 2024 Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration

Bae Korean was a winner last year, and Torres feels confident about their chances this year.

"I'm not nervous. I'm used to it," he said. "All we have to do is serve really good food, be confident in what we're doing and what we're serving, and make good interactions with our guests. That's what we do every night anyway."

Bae Korean Grill is owned by half-brothers Hai Nguyen and Eric Douglas, who have created a cool vibe inside this eye-catching spot that attracts both locals and tourists.

Regarding their participation in the Orange Bowl Food and Wine Celebration, they emphasized the importance of community.

"That's something that's really important to us because you're giving back to the community because they're the ones giving back to us," Nguyen explained.

And, they're confident about their chances of winning again.

"We're super competitive," Douglas added. "There's no doubt about that."

Bae Korean also features grill tables where meats and seafood are cooked tableside. This year, they're entering three dishes:

The drunken Wagyu beef cones topped with gold flakes—crunchy, cold, and delicious Tuna tataki served with a fresh crunchy salad on top Galbi jjim, their signature dish—short rib braised for 24 hours, described as "pure decadence"

For tickets and more information, visit orangebowl.org.