Tanker crash on Florida's Turnpike leads to traffic nightmare in Broward

Commuters are facing a traffic nightmare on Monday after a tanker truck slid off the Florida's Turnpike in Boca Raton, forcing officials to shut down the northbound side of the highway.

That closure led to delays that stretched for miles, forcing officials to close the Turnpike even farther south to prevent more traffic from entering the area where it's closed initially.

Currently, the Florida's Turnpike is shut down at the Sawgrass Expressway in Broward County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involved multiple vehicles, including a semi truck that crashed off the Turnpike, went down the embankment and flipped over.

Officials estimate about 100 gallons of fuel has spilled, and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is on the scene assisting with incident management.

"There are just an incredible amount of fire trucks trying to figure out how they're going to clean this all up and to get traffic moving once again," CBS News Miami's Austin Carter said.

For commuters who got a late start to the morning commute on Monday, delays have just continued to get worse.

"In fact now, stretching all the way towards Atlantic Boulevard, and pretty much passing the rest stop," Carter continued.

There are also reports that fuel has been spilling from the overturned tanker truck.

"We could be looking at a really long situation where we're going to have the Turnpike closed."

There are heavy delays reported across the region because of the crash, even though some vehicles have been allowed through the area just to leave the crash zone.

"Rolling out of Pompano, Oakland Park, Fort Lauderdale, really anywhere now," Carter said. "If you are going to be heading into Broward County north of Fort Lauderdale, this is something you really need to pay attention to."

Carter said that all of the traffic that was hoping to be traveling on the Turnpike has moved over to roads like Interstate 95.