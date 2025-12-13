Man struck and killed by tractor-trailer on Florida's Turnpike near Tamiami, FHP says

A man is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Florida's Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, the incident occurred on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Tamiami in the area of Southwest 8th Street, when the man was trying to cross the roadway before being struck and killed by the oncoming tractor-trailer.

Four travel lanes were closed during the preliminary investigation, FHP said. The roadway has since reopened.

FHP did not say whether any arrests were made or identify the pedestrian and trucker.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.