Man struck and killed by tractor-trailer on Florida's Turnpike near Tamiami, FHP says

By
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.
Hunter Geisel

CBS Miami

A man is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Florida's Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, the incident occurred on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Tamiami in the area of Southwest 8th Street, when the man was trying to cross the roadway before being struck and killed by the oncoming tractor-trailer.

Four travel lanes were closed during the preliminary investigation, FHP said. The roadway has since reopened.

FHP did not say whether any arrests were made or identify the pedestrian and trucker.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

