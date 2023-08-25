Swim Advisory issued for Crandon Park north and south
MIAMI - If you're heading to Crandon Park this weekend, stay out of the water.
The state's Department of Health has issued a swim advisory for Crandon Park north and south.
Two consecutive beach water samples did not meet water quality standards. They contained too much bacteria linked to fecal matter.
Any contact with the water at the beaches of Crandon Park may pose an increased risk of disease and infections.
