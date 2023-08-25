Watch CBS News
Local News

Swim Advisory issued for Crandon Park north and south

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Swim advisory posted fro Crandon Park
Swim advisory posted fro Crandon Park 00:23

MIAMI - If you're heading to Crandon Park this weekend, stay out of the water.

The state's Department of Health has issued a swim advisory for Crandon Park north and south.

Two consecutive beach water samples did not meet water quality standards. They contained too much bacteria linked to fecal matter.

Any contact with the water at the beaches of Crandon Park may pose an increased risk of disease and infections.  

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 25, 2023 / 6:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.