State Attorney's Office determines Sweetwater police officers justified in use of force in shooting during pursuit

The State Attorney's Office has determined that two Sweetwater police officers were legally justified in their use of deadly force nearly a year after they fired at a getaway vehicle last June, wounding a suspect.

Authorities cleared officers Jenrry Martin and Manuel Saavedra in the shooting, which occurred at a business complex near NW 107th Avenue and 17th Street.

The incident took place last June when officers fired at a vehicle, wounding suspect Eric Chase in the knee. Chase survived the shooting.

Newly released police body camera video shows one officer loading their gun and moving in, followed by the sound of shots being fired. Additional body cam footage from a few miles away in Medley shows the aftermath of the pursuit, where police say the suspects crashed into an 18-wheeler and were arrested.

The mandatory investigation followed the officers' firing at the getaway car. In the close-out memo, the State Attorney's Office concluded: "A review of the facts and evidence we find the use of deadly force by officers Jenrry Martin and Manuel Saavedra to be legally justified".