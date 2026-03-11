Man armed with a knife shot and killed by officers after a domestic altercation call in Sweetwater, police say

Sweetwater police officers shot and killed a man Wednesday night after they say he was in a "domestic altercation" with a pregnant woman.

"It feels like a movie, like I'm watching a show, this only happens in shows," said neighbor Michael Chang.

According to the city's police department, they received 911 calls about a domestic altercation in the 11600 block of SW 7th Terrace at around 6:25 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman and the man, who they say was armed with a knife. Few details are released about the confrontation between the man and police, but it ended with officers shooting him.

"When they arrived at the scene, and they got to the residence, they were able to see a female at the residence, and a male armed with a knife. A confrontation ensued, shots were fired, and the male was struck. Fire rescue responded to the scene, and he was pronounced deceased on the scene," said Alvaro Zabaleta with Sweetwater Police.

Neighbors, recalling the moments they heard the gunfire.

"I heard like six shots — bow, bow, bow!" said Maria Anta.

It is unclear exactly how many officers opened fire, but four officers responded to the scene.

Police say the wife, who is five months pregnant, had bruises and was taken to the hospital.

"Sweetwater is usually a chill place, but you know, with all the crime scene investigators coming out, it's crazy," said Chang.

Police say the man who was shot and killed was approximately 30 years old, but have not released his name.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the lead agency investigating this police shooting.