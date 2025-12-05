Sweetwater police arrest man in counterfeit bust at Dolphin Mall

Sweetwater police announced an arrest at Dolphin Mall ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Luis Merchan-Meron on two felony counts related to counterfeit goods. Investigators said they seized more than 150 items worth thousands of dollars from the back of his truck.

According to court documents, an undercover officer spotted a transaction in the mall parking lot from about 10 feet away.

Police moved in after witnessing someone allegedly buying designer bags from Merchan-Meron.

Operation Safe Holidays ramps up security

Sweetwater Assistant Police Chief Frank Fernandez said the department has increased security at the mall with uniformed and undercover officers as part of the city's "Operation Safe Holidays" program.

"We have eyes, we have drones, we have motorcycles, we have uniforms, we have plain clothes. You can't get away from us now," Fernandez said.

Mayor stresses zero tolerance for fakes

Mayor Jose "Pepe" Diaz said the city has zero tolerance for counterfeit sales and has invested heavily in protecting shoppers.

"It's all here to make sure that we protect those citizens that are coming here to make the purchase," Diaz said. "Have a good time with your families, but there's people that try to do illicit things like selling fake merchandise."

Court records detail alleged profit margins

Court records show Merchan-Meron told police he buys the goods for about $8 each and sells them for up to $60. He said he does not know the supplier, only that the items are shipped from overseas.