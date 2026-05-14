Swedish couple sues Miami Beach resort for $15 million over 11-year-old daughter's alleged attack at pool

A couple from Sweden is suing the owners of a Miami Beach resort and demanding at least $15 million, claiming the facility provided "grossly inadequate security". The lawsuit follows an alleged attack on their 11-year-old daughter at the resort pool in October 2025.

The family, including the parents and their three daughters, ages 19, 14, and 11, was vacationing in South Florida for the first time, spending a week at the Radisson Resort Miami Beach.

According to a police report filed by the family, the attack occurred just two days into their trip. Miami Beach Police state that Osvaldo Diaz, 68, attacked the 11-year-old girl in the resort pool. Diaz was not a resort guest and allegedly sneaked around the hotel's key card security system. Once in the pool, Diaz grabbed and groped the girl, police said.

Investigators noted that the girl's family was on the pool deck when the attack happened. The girl was able to get away from Diaz and immediately told her sisters and parents.

The girl's father called the police and followed Diaz, who left the property by going through a neighboring hotel. Officers subsequently arrested the suspect on Collins Avenue.

The family's attorney, Justin Shapiro, said the resort lacked proper security.

"There was no supervision, no access control," Shapiro said. "Anyone could have followed guests into that pool area from the beach (or) from the lobby".

The lawsuit, filed by Shapiro on behalf of his clients, targets Radisson Resort Miami Beach's owners, operators, managers, and Diaz.

"We have no indication that (the resort) had visible presence of security anywhere on that hotel's grounds, which is grossly inadequate," Shapiro said, adding that such a lack of security is "highly unusual in Miami Beach".

The parents said the incident has caused their daughter "life-changing trauma". "Our daughter is not the same anymore," the father said. "She is scared of things that she was not scared of before. She comes to our bedroom and sleeps now in our bedroom often". The father declined to provide his name to protect his daughter's privacy.

The girl's mother added, "We just want to make sure this never, ever happens to any other child".

CBS News Miami called and messaged the owners of the resort, but no one responded before the deadline.

Diaz remains in jail without bond. Last month, his public defender filed a motion asking for a speedy trial, claiming the statutory period for securing one ended in April.