SWAT executes search warrant in connection with property crimes, Coral Springs police say

The Coral Springs Police Department's SWAT team executed a residential search warrant on Thursday in connection with property crimes, the agency said.

The warrant was carried out around 8 a.m. at a home in the 3400 block of Coral Springs Drive by the department's special weapons and tactics team, police said.

After the occupants left the residence, detectives said they conducted a search and found items of evidentiary value.

Authorities said no arrests had been made and the investigation remains active.

Officials emphasized that there are no imminent dangers or risks to the public.

No further information has been released.