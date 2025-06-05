Watch CBS News
SWAT executes search warrant in connection with property crimes, Coral Springs police say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
/ CBS Miami

The Coral Springs Police Department's SWAT team executed a residential search warrant on Thursday in connection with property crimes, the agency said.

The warrant was carried out around 8 a.m. at a home in the 3400 block of Coral Springs Drive by the department's special weapons and tactics team, police said.

After the occupants left the residence, detectives said they conducted a search and found items of evidentiary value.

Authorities said no arrests had been made and the investigation remains active. 

Officials emphasized that there are no imminent dangers or risks to the public.

No further information has been released.

