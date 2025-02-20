"Suspicious" substance led to partial evacuation of ICE facility in Miramar

Person in custody after "suspicious" package scare at Miramar ICE facility

Person in custody after "suspicious" package scare at Miramar ICE facility

MIRAMAR - The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Miramar was partially evacuated Thursday morning due to a package with a "suspicious" substance.

According to Miramar police, shortly after a person walked into the building with the package a security officer reported feeling ill after touching it. The said package has some sort of powdery substance

Crews from Miramar Fire Rescue were called to the scene along with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and specialized hazardous materials teams.

The facility, which is east of I-75 and north of Miramar Parkway, was partially evacuated. The person who brought the package in remained in the building and was taken into custody.

Miramar police said federal authorities will handle the investigation.