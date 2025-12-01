Suspicious package triggers security response near Miami federal courthouse, police confirm

A suspicious package found Monday morning near the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Downtown Miami prompted a swift response from law enforcement, temporarily disrupting access to nearby streets, according to police.

This Monday, jurors were expected to continue deliberations in a high-profile porn deepfake defamation case involving rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Miami Police issued a traffic advisory on X urging drivers to avoid NW 1st Avenue between 3rd and 5th Street due to the ongoing suspicious package investigation. The department said motorists should use alternate routes until further notice.

As of now, no building evacuations have been ordered, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.