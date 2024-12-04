Woman stabbed, hit by vehicle in Fort Lauderdale

MIAMI - A woman is recovering after a vicious attack in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood after she was stabbed and hit by a dark-colored SUV on Wednesday morning.

Fort Lauderdale police said the incident occurred around 9 a.m. in the 2900 block of Southwest 13th Street.

Witnesses described hearing screams and chaos as the attack unfolded.

"I saw the lady on the ground," said a neighbor who asked not to be identified. "Somebody was fighting, and all I heard was the screams. The car hit her. She was on the ground. The car took off."

She heard screaming, not realizing it was a stabbing just steps from her driveway.

Another neighbor rushed to help the victim, who suffered critical injuries in the stabbing and hit-and-run.

"It was just out of nowhere, early in the morning," the neighbor said. "It was gut-wrenching."

The woman is recovering at a local hospital.

Police tell CBS News Miami the attack was not random. They are not looking for anyone at this point, but have made no arrest.

They are investigating to figure out if the two knew each other.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the case to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.