Suspect fatally shot by deputy after allegedly stabbing man with sword in West Palm Beach, officials say

A suspect died after being fatally shot by a deputy as he allegedly killed a family member with a sword in West Palm Beach early Saturday morning, officials said.

At about 3 a.m., deputies responded to an armed domestic violence call involving two family members in the 6400 block of Emerald Dunes Drive, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they saw a man stabbing another man with a sword.

Deputies asked the man with the sword to drop his weapon, but the man refused. A deputy fired his service weapon, striking the suspect.

Officials said medical aid was immediately given to both the suspect and the victim, but they both died at the scene.

The deputy who shot the suspect has been placed on routine administrative leave with pay.

The incident is currently being investigated.