Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man at Hialeah home

MIAMI -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found in the bedroom of a Hialeah home and covered with a black garbage bag, according to the police report.

Willy Betancourt Miami-Dade Corrections Department

Willy Betancourt, 26, of Hialeah, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a man Monday afternoon.

The victim's identity has not been released and the relationship between the two was not disclosed.

According to the police report, Betancourt allegedly confessed to shooting the man during an interview with police.

Investigators said the suspect sent a picture to someone he knows that showed the man sleeping in the bed, according to the police report.

The photo was followed by video of the victim on the same bed but bleeding from the head.

The victim was pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Betancourt was taken into custody 10 minutes later.

The suspect told police that he and the man argued and during the incident the victim allegedly pulled out a knife, according to a police report,