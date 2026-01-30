What you need to know about the Survivor Ultimate Fan Cafe on Jungle Island ahead of "Survivor" premiere

Survivor super fans will have several reasons to call this cafe unique.

There are the challenges from actual Survivor episodes. There's the merch. And the food.

"You get island-themed food from Survivor," John Kirhoffer said.

Kirhoffer has been Survivor's Co-Executive Producer ever since the show Survivor started, and he said this is the best way to celebrate the upcoming 50th season.

"You have a favorite show, and you get to show up and become a part of it," Kirhoffer said.

And he said you'll run into some fellow fans for Wednesday watch parties.

But you'll need a reservation.

Reservations are for 90 minutes, and you can get a food and beverage credit. Fans are encouraged to get on the waitlist ahead of time.

"Make a reservation. Come in. Have a great meal. A great experience. Play Survivor games. And all these like minded folks like you are here on Wednesday night watching the show," Kirhoffer said.

The cafe is here until mid-April. And it wouldn't be a Survivor themed cafe without surprises.

"We're gonna have various survivor alum. Dignitaries stepping by to grace you with their presence," kirhoffer said.

There's also a hunt for special idols across the country.

There's one in each state, and winners can be entered into a sweepstakes where they can win a trip to the season finale of Survivor's 50th season in Los Angeles.

Click here for more information or to make a reservation.