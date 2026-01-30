Survivor fans pack Jungle Island as new themed café opens in Miami

Survivor fans are flooding South Florida, and the center of the action is Jungle Island, where the new Survivor Ultimate Café offers challenges, themed food and official merchandise.

Sophi Balerdi, a contestant from Season 49, said seeing the recreated challenges is surreal because they're pulled straight from the show.

"There's challenges that I actually did in Fiji," Balerdi said. "This is the exact challenge that I won back in season 49, and it's just so cool to see it all."

A full Survivor‑style experience

The café is designed to immerse visitors in the Survivor world. The menu goes beyond basic survival food and leans into the show's reward challenges, giving fans a literal taste of what contestants eat in Fiji. For many, it's also a chance to test themselves under pressure.

"You're under pressure for a million dollars, you're competing against other people, and when your life is on the line in the game, it's scary to do these challenges," Balerdi said.

Just steps away, another Survivor‑style event drew crowds: a hidden immunity idol hunt offering a chance to win a spot at the live finale in Los Angeles.

Francois said hundreds of people had about an hour left to search as fans from across Florida followed clues through the park.

"That jungle… in the city named for an ocean is where I am," Francois said. "And it's where hundreds are channeling their inner Survivor."

Fans travel hours for a chance to win

Among the first in line were fans who drove from the Jacksonville area, calling the trip a gamble they hoped would pay off.

"This whole trip is to make my wife happy, so everybody else can go home," Brandon Hudspatch said.

His wife, Rebecca Hudspatch, said they recognized the location from the show.

"You drove down just for this," she said. "How'd you know to be here though? I think it was on last season?"

And while the object of the search is an idol, fans aren't chasing immunity — they're chasing a prize: a trip to the live finale taping in Los Angeles.

"Even if you're not a Survivor fan, who doesn't like solving riddles and driving six hours to find an idol?" Bridget Powell said.

Jane and Peter Simpson said they've been all‑in since the beginning. "I've seen this from Day One."

Former contestants meet fans

The Survivor Café experience also includes meet‑and‑greets with former contestants, including Dee Valladares, who won Survivor 45 and is set to appear in the upcoming Survivor 50 season. Valladares said watching Survivor is one thing, but living it is something else entirely.

"You're going to war with your mind," she said. "For me, that was very hard. You're stepping outside from the gameplay itself, shivering and thinking to yourself, when is this going to end and it never does."

Survivor veteran Troy "Troyzan" Robertson echoed that reality.

"It's one thing to watch it and one thing to play. This doesn't seem like the same thing," he said.

Fans visiting the café will also find official merchandise, including Survivor bandanas and shirts. The Survivor Café officially opens tomorrow, and reservations are available online.