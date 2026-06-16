Surveillance video shows moments of explosion at Miami-Dade Fire Rescue logistics facility, leaving 1 dead, 4 injured

Newly released surveillance video captured the moments surrounding a deadly explosion at a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue logistics facility, an incident that left one person dead and four others injured.

The explosion occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Monday at the facility located at 6100 SW 87th Avenue, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office. Authorities confirmed that one individual died at the scene, while four others sustained injuries.

On Tuesday, the site remained quiet as investigators continued their work. Visible damage was still apparent beneath an awning near where the blast occurred.

Cristina Gail, who lives behind the facility, recounted hearing the blast while she was unloading groceries outside her home.

"I was outside of my house bringing down my groceries into my house when I heard the loud bang," Gail said.

At first, she did not realize the severity of the situation. "I looked around. I didn't see any smoke or any fire," she said. Gail later learned the explosion had turned deadly. "Some of the family members came out here. They were in front of my house, and it was very, very sad to see that," she said.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Ray Jadallah said investigators are examining whether the explosion involved an underground gasoline cell.

"It may have been a gasoline cell that's underground. There are three bolts underground. I believe there must have been some work being conducted," Jadallah said during a news briefing following the incident.

Jadallah explained that the building, known internally as "Shop 2," is used for maintenance and repair work on fire rescue vehicles and apparatus. "This facility is known to us as Shop 2, where some of the apparatus for fire trucks and vehicles gets maintenance done on the vehicles," he said.

Three of the injured victims were transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, while a fourth was taken to another local hospital, according to officials.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said its Homicide Bureau has assumed responsibility for the investigation, a standard procedure in cases involving unattended deaths.

Authorities have not released additional information regarding the victim's identity or the conditions of the injured workers as the investigation into the cause of the explosion continues.