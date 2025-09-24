Surveillance video led to arrest in Plantation car theft with children inside, police say

Witness describes as car stolen in Plantation with children inside

Witness describes as car stolen in Plantation with children inside

Witness describes as car stolen in Plantation with children inside

A man accused of stealing a car in Plantation with two children inside was captured with the help of surveillance video, according to police. Authorities said neither child was injured.

Investigators said video from a nearby McDonald's helped track down Travaughn Andre Gaines, 45, leading to his arrest.

Children left in running car

The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 20, when a mother left her 10-year-old and infant daughter alone in a running vehicle while she carried clothes into a dry cleaner, police said. A man then jumped into the vehicle and sped away.

According to surveillance video, the 10-year-old screamed and considered jumping from the car, with one arm and leg hanging out of the open rear door.

During the theft, police said the suspect asked the child where her mother's purse was, then stole a credit card and jewelry before dropping both girls off near a hotel.

A hotel employee called police, who later found the car abandoned nearby.

Arrest and charges

Bond court records show his bond was revoked on kidnapping charges and set at $30,000 on two grand theft auto cases.

Gaines is charged with two counts of kidnapping a child under 13, grand theft auto and grand theft of property valued between $10,000 and $20,000.

Safety concerns raised

Kids and Car Safety, a national advocacy group, said 64 children this year have been left unattended in vehicles that were later stolen. The group noted such cases are often preventable.

"Although the victims of these types of incidents typically survive, it is incredibly traumatizing for everyone involved and a significant misuse of law enforcement resources," the organization said.

The group urged parents never to leave a child alone in a vehicle, even for a short period.