Surveillance photos show woman, man involved in possible Hialeah abduction

Hialeah police say new surveillance photos show a man, a woman and a pickup truck involved in a possible abduction on the morning of New Year's Eve.

Police described it as a "suspicious incident" and said they are worried about the woman's safety. They said it happened at 6:45 a.m. on New Year's Eve outside an apartment building at West 27th Ave. and 52nd St. It was then that police said a concerned citizen contacted 911 to say she may have witnessed an abduction.

Police also said that security footage corroborates the witness account. They said the abduction did not appear to be a random act and said the man and woman may know each other. They also said the case is a "significant challenge" because so far, there is no missing person's report filed that matches a description of the missing female.

CBS News Miami spoke with a resident at the Lake Condominium building, who said she heard the woman's screams.

"I heard noises and screaming. I heard two or three screams and I didn't go out of my house but you could hear the screams," the woman said. "I heard her say 'no.' This place has been really quiet for years and not the sort of place where this stuff happens. I was scared. I couldn't go back to sleep."

"These are not the sort of things we are used to seeing in this community," the woman's partner said. "Someone should be held responsible for this."

CBS News Miami also spoke with 27-year-old Brian Sanz, who is the son of the building manager and said he has lived at the building for 25 years.

He said, "I do not recognize the people in the surveillance photos. I can say I have never seen them before and I am not sure but do think they ever lived in this building."

"I am a little surprised by what happened," Sanz continued. "Nothing like this ever goes on here. This is a chill neighborhood. We have not even had any break-ins at apartments."

Police described the person of interest as being 5-foot-7 tall. He was wearing all black clothing and had a blue hat. They said the victim is a white female with long black hair and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, khaki sweatpants and black sandals.

They said the subject's vehicle is a modified white Ford F-150 Platinum Edition with distinct black rims.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Hialeah police at (305)687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477).