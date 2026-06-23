As Surfside prepares to mourn 5 years since the Champlain Towers collapse, findings detail the deterioration beforehand

Federal investigators released new findings Monday detailing design and construction flaws that led to the 2021 collapse of Champlain Towers South, as families prepare to mark five years since the tragedy that killed 98 people.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology identified problems with the building's original design and construction, specifically citing support columns in the underground garage that held up the pool deck. Investigators noted that two of these columns had begun to deteriorate approximately three weeks before the collapse.

"Once the first connection failed, other elements of the pool deck were left to carry their loads," said co-investigator Judith Mitrani-Reiser. "But they were not strong enough to handle them due to problems that stemmed from the original design and construction of the building".

"Those buildings, you know, had properly maintained themselves over the years and never let those same issues exacerbate into something greater," said Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger.

As those columns gave way on June 24, 2021, it triggered the deadly collapse of the condominium building.

For the families of the victims, the report offers a somber look at the causes behind the tragedy. Judy Spiegel was among the 98 killed. Her daughter, Rachel Spiegel, said that while the findings cannot restore her mother, she hopes they serve as a warning to prevent similar disasters.

"Obviously, it's not going to bring my mom back," Rachel Spiegel said. "But I hope the report is a wake-up call ultimately to others to prevent this in the future".

Rachel Spiegel is scheduled to speak at a remembrance event on Wednesday to mark the five-year anniversary of the collapse.

"I'll never stop talking about her. I'll never stop advocating for the person that she was," she said. "I really want people to remember my mom and how incredible she really was".

Danzinger said he expects a promised memorial for the tragedy to break ground by the end of the summer on 88th Street.

"But we are starting to see, I guess, light at the end of the tunnel as we move forward to give us something to give us that permanent remembrance," Danzinger said.