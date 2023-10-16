Supporters of Palestinians, Israel held solidarity events in South Florida on Sunday

HOLLYWOOD - A pro-Palestinian rally was held at the corner of North Ocean Drive and Freedom Street Sunday afternoon as attendees called for freedom for Palestinians.

"We're here in solidarity with oppressed people in Palestine because we know that there's a genocide currently happening, there's blockades happening people are dying at alarming high rates," said Tifanny Burks.

"We're truly by ourselves in the regards of all of the west, Europe, the US, and all of the basically superpowers are not standing with the Palestinian people and just basically showed us that we're basically on our own - and if we don't stand here and show our support, basically no one is going to do it," said Hamzah Abu Iqab.

The protest went on for a few hours as Palestinian supporters chanted "Free Palestine" while holding signs and standing together shoulder to shoulder. Across the street, a few counter-protestors came out to support Israel.

At night, a prayer vigil for Israelis was held at the Alper JCC in Kendall where dozens showed up to support Israel.

"Antisemitism at the lower level - our level - being a community level as opposed to an international, worldwide level is real. It has dramatically increased within just the last two to three weeks," said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

"I think it's destined to me, to tell every child that I can reach to make them aware of who they are and to make them informed what happened to our people," said David Schaecter, a Holocaust survivor.

Speakers told stories of those they knew who died in the Hamas attacks over the last week while vowing to keep people educated about the ongoing war.

The vigil ended with a prayer and a promise to stand with Israel.