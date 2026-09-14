Former Miami-Dade teacher showed student a naked photo of himself, then pornographic images, report says

Parents of students at Sunset Park Elementary School are stunned following the arrest of a former teacher accused of inappropriately touching students and displaying pornographic images.

Cesar Oriol Cardoso, 53, was arrested Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, and is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He faces charges of offenses against students by authority figures, showing obscene material to a minor, and lewd and lascivious conduct on a child under 16.

"Very disturbing, because I have a fifth grader," said Sergio Miranda, a parent. Parents said the school contacted them over the weekend to inform them of the arrest.

According to an arrest report, Cardoso asked a female student to come to his desk and showed her a photo of himself fully clothed in front of a mirror. After asking if she liked his shirt, he swiped the screen to reveal a picture of himself naked with his genitals exposed.

Cesar Oriol Cardoso Miami-Dade Corrections

The arrest report states Cardoso showed pornographic content to one victim multiple times, asking if she was scared. He is also accused of hitting two victims on the buttocks and showing one victim a pornographic image depicting a minor performing sex acts.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials stated Cardoso was removed from the school in April 2026 upon learning of the allegations and separated from the district in May 2026.

"Behavior of this nature will not be tolerated under any circumstances," M-DCPS said in a statement. "Although he is no longer employed by M-DCPS, he is permanently precluded from seeking or obtaining future employment with the District."