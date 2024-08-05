Watch CBS News
Local News

Sunny Isles Beach commission candidate accused of slapping teen, putting another in chokehold

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Candidate for a Sunny Isles Beach commission seat charged with child abuse
Candidate for a Sunny Isles Beach commission seat charged with child abuse 00:28

MIAMI - A man running for a seat on the Sunny Isles Beach commission was arrested Sunday after he reportedly assaulted two teens in a Cuban restaurant.

During a political event he hosted at the El Tropical on Collins Avenue, George Bardmesser was seated at a table with his constituents when he got into an argument with several "opposition leaders" seated at a table next to him, according to the arrest report.

As the argument grew more heated, Bardmesser, 59, put a teen into a choke hold, according to police who reviewed the restaurant's surveillance video.

george-bardmesser-mugshot.jpg
George Bardmesser Miami-Dade Corrections

Several others in the restaurant then intervened, separating Bardmesser from the teen.

Bardmesser then got into a shoving match and hit another teen in the face, according to the surveillance video.

Several people in the restaurant then flagged down a police officer on patrol. In a cellphone video, those in the restaurant can be heard accusing Bardmesser of hitting a child.

Bardmesser was then arrested and taken into custody. He's been charged with two counts of child abuse with no great bodily harm. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.