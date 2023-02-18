Sunblazer Golden Ale named after FIU's first mascot

MIAMI - As if Florida International University did not have enough to be proud of. Now, they have a beer named after the university.

The brew, Sunblazer Golden Ale, crafted by Miami's Beat Culture, is named after FIU's first mascot, the Sunblazer.

"This is a beer for anyone who believes in seizing opportunity and hustling hard to make it happen," said Alan Espino, FIU alumnus and co-founder of Beat Culture. "FIU plays a huge role in Miami's culture and economic development, and this ale is now part of that story."

"Partnering with Beat Culture was an easy decision," said FIU Assistant Vice President Eduardo Merille, a beer enthusiast who worked with the Beat Culture team to bring FIU Sunblazer Golden Ale to fruition. "Both FIU and Beat Culture are passionate, innovative and very Miami."

The beer is already readily available at on-campus restaurants and premiered at FIU baseball's home opener on Friday.

The Sunblazer will also be available inside the FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management and FIU Alumni Association tents at the Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village at the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One, which runs Feb. 24 -26, 2023.

"Golden in color with pillowy foam and aroma of light grain with a citrus note from the herbal hops, FIU Sunblazer Golden Ale is perfect alone or paired with a meal," its makers said.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit FIU.