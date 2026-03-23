Stray bullet injures South Florida woman, kills pet cat after armed chase, investigators say

A South Florida woman is recovering after a stray bullet tore through her home, striking her in both legs and killing her cat in what investigators say was a shooting tied to a robbery.

Jill Minugh told CBS Miami her life was upended last week when the bullet entered her home, sending her to the hospital with multiple wounds.

"It's surreal. I think I was in shock," Minugh said.

Minugh is now recovering from injuries to both legs, where the bullet entered and exited, leaving what she described as four wounds. Her calves remain bruised and bandaged as she continues to heal.

"It was so excruciating, the pain — thank God it didn't hit my bones. I feel blessed," she said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened last Monday night after a 27-year-old man, identified as William Forhan, was robbed and then chased after the suspect while firing a gun multiple times. One of those bullets traveled into Minugh's home.

The bullet first struck and killed her cat, Max, before hitting Minugh.

"I yelled for my husband to lay down because I didn't know if there would be more shots," she said.

Minugh now believes her cat may have saved her from even more serious injuries.

She calls Max her "guardian angel," saying the pet's presence may have prevented the bullet from causing greater damage.

The loss has been especially devastating for her husband, Tom, who is currently battling throat and brain cancer. Minugh said Max had been a source of emotional support for him during his illness.

"He was emotional support. My husband is brokenhearted," she said.

As Minugh continues to recover, she faces additional challenges. Limited mobility has made it difficult for her to care for her husband, and she is unable to work.

Friends, family and coworkers have stepped in to help, including arranging for Max to be cremated. A fundraiser has also been established to assist the couple with mounting medical expenses.

Minugh says she hopes her story serves as a warning.

"You can't just fire off shots," she said. "Everyone should feel safe in their home."

Authorities have not released additional details about potential charges related to the shooting.