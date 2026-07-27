Stranger fixes AC for disabled South Florida man after he goes a year without it: "I'm thankful"

A disabled, 70-year-old living without air conditioning in his home for more than a year found comfort thanks to a CBS News Miami viewer.

Wallace Sapp's broken AC unit works after the owner of Below Zero Cooling, Danny Bivens, fixed it.

"He saw [my story] on the news and came by to see if he could help me out," Sapp said.

Early in July, Sapp showed CBS News Miami his home in Overtown's Town Park Village No. 1. His agreement to live there said the corporation "will provide and pay for all necessary repairs."

However, a dispute over money kept maintenance workers away.

Bivens saw the story then called a friend with ties to the Overtown community, he said. That friend connected Bivins with Sapp.

"I wanted to see if I could help," Bivens said while speaking to CBS News Miami on FaceTime between repair jobs. "An elderly person, as hot as it is right now, I work in the heat everyday. If I was able to help, I wanted to [do so]."

Bivens teaches students how to perform HVAC repairs so, he brought a student to learn a lesson at Sapp's home Friday.

"We just tried something because [the air conditioner] hasn't run since 2024," Bivens said.

"Ever since [Friday], it's been cooling," Sapp said. "It's cooling very slowly but [Bivens] is coming back to see exactly what's the problem and is going to fix it for me for no charge."

"The work is not done yet," Bivens said. "I'm still working on the unit as of right now but we're going to make sure we get him right."

Two weeks ago, Sapp wondered if anyone cared about his suffering. Now, he has no doubt.

"I'm thankful," Sapp said. "[CBS News Miami] helped me out. It's a blessing."