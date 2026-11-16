Stranded South Florida travelers are facing mounting hotel and transportation expenses following a nationwide ground stop, with some forced to sleep in airport terminals while waiting for flights home.

Among those affected are Sharon Kaley and two friends, whose flight from Miami International Airport to Denver was canceled Saturday. The group rented a car, secured a hotel room, and purchased tickets across two airlines in hopes of departing Tuesday morning.

"It was very difficult to get a hotel," Kaley said. "We haven't had any communication with the airline since it was canceled".

Her experience mirrors that of passengers across the region paying unexpected costs out of pocket. Becky Bo spent $900 on hotel accommodations after her Friday flight was disrupted, and she finally departed Monday.

"It's been a long, a long journey … that's all I can say," Bo said, tears in her eyes.

Whether travelers can recover expenses depends on the cause of the flight disruption and the terms of their individual coverage, according to commercial pilot and attorney Willard Shepard.

Shepard noted that an FAA-imposed ground stop is classified as a disruption outside an airline's control, similar to adverse weather.

"Since the FAA caused the ground stop on Friday, the airlines are not responsible for compensating the passengers," Shepard said regarding expenses resulting from that delay.

Travelers seeking relief through travel insurance must verify their individual coverage. Kaley noted her group purchased insurance and hopes to receive a refund.

"When it comes to the insurance, you have to check … those specific policies," Shepard said.

Conversely, disruptions within an airline's control — such as mechanical or technical failures — can qualify passengers for carrier assistance or reimbursement, including meals, hotel accommodations, and ground transportation. The distinction comes as United Airlines reported a "widespread system outage" Monday afternoon, creating further complications for travelers.

For Kaley and her friends, the immediate priority remains returning home after spending Monday night at the terminal in hopes an early Tuesday flight will end their wait.