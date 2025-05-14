Stowers homers twice, Weathers strong in return to lead Marlins over Cubs

Kyle Stowers hit a pair of solo home runs and tripled, Ryan Weathers tossed five strong innings in his return to Miami's rotation and the Marlins topped the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Wednesday night to end a three-game slide.

Agustín Ramírez also homered and doubled to help Miami avoid being swept at foggy Wrigley Field and win for just the fourth time in 17. Stowers homered for the second straight game to increase his season total to 10.

Seiya Suzuki homered for one of two hits off Weathers (1-0), who made his first start this season. The left-hander struck out five and walked one before exiting after 76 pitches. He strained his left flexor muscle during spring training, then rehabilitated it in the minors.

Four Miami relievers combined for four shutout innings. Jesús Tinoco tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth save after blowing a two-run lead Tuesday in Chicago's 5-4 win.

Jameson Taillon (2-3) allowed three runs and four hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked none.

Stowers gave Miami a 1-0 lead in the second on a drive to the left-center bleachers.

Ramírez and Stowers added solo shots in the fourth to make it 3-0. Stowers pulled his second homer just inside the right foul pole.

Suzuki cut it to 3-1 in the bottom half with his homer to left-center.

Key moment

Pete Crow-Armstrong reached on an infield hit — loading the bases with two outs in the sixth — when he popped up a bunt that landed between pitcher Calvin Faucher and third baseman Connor Norby. Faucher struck out Nico Hoerner to end the threat.

Key stat

Stowers has four homers in his last six games and three career multihomer games, all this season.

Up next

The Marlins host Tampa Bay on Friday. Neither team had named a starter. The Cubs host the crosstown White Sox on Friday. Neither team had named a starter.