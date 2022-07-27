Stormy start to first day of lobster mini-season

MIAMI - Mother Nature was not cooperating as the first day of Florida's lobster mini-season got underway.

The two-day season kicked off Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. However, stormy weather kept many would-be 'bug hunters' on shore.

Some, however, did brave the rain and windy conditions. They said it wasn't easy.

"It was really bad, boats crashing everywhere, people screaming, the wind was really bad, people going crazy, bad," said Danny Medina at Crandon Park Marina. "We caught our limit, we were in three boats with like twenty people, we caught like 200."

Even with the rain, the mini-season is expected to be busy, and that increases the risk of an accident. Last year, on the first day, two people died, while a third was injured.

For those planning to take part, there are a number of rules that must be followed.

Up to six lobsters per person can be taken per day in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park, 12 per person per day for the rest of Florida.

The carapace or shell of the lobster must be 3 inches or more to be harvested. Measuring Florida lobster carapace (Courtesy: Florida Keys News Bureau)

Divers must possess a measuring device and lobsters must be in the water while they are measured.



Taking egg-bearing females is prohibited.

The spiny lobsters must remain in whole condition until they are brought to shore. Any device that might puncture, penetrate or crush the shell of the lobster may not be used.

Night diving is not allowed in Monroe County. Additionally, there is no lobster hunting in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, Dry Tortugas National Park, no-take areas in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, and in the Biscayne Bay/Card Sound Lobster Sanctuary during both the 2-day sport season and regular season.

You must have a recreational saltwater fishing license and a spiny lobster permit.

Safety equipment such as flares, life jackets, and fire extinguishers are required to be on board the vessel.

Dive flags must measure at least 20 x 24 inches and be mounted on the highest point of a boat or at least 12 x 12 inches if the flag is in the water.

Learn more about bag limits, size limits, where to harvest, and other regulations at MyFWC.com. If you plan to lobster in the Keys, another great resource is the Monroe County Tourist Development Council website KeysLobsterSeason.com.

Don't forget to get your license and spiny lobster permit at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

The lobster mini-season runs through 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

The regular season begins August 6 every year and runs through March 31.