CBS4's Steve Goldstein on what's going right for the Marlins

MIAMI – Can we start believing in the Marlins? That's the question this week after Don Mattingly's team ripped off five wins in a row.

They're still behind the pack in the National League and the loaded East division, but the recent run is a sign of hope.

Closed Doors

The players had a team meeting last week to air some things out. Exactly what was said is unknown, but it seems players had some things to say to one another. The five straight wins started the day of the meeting.

Pitching Prowess

Sandy Alcantara is one of the top handful of starters in baseball, maybe the best. Pablo Lopez has been excellent and this week the bullpen got out of some tough jams with games on the line. The staff as a whole is performing well.

Jazz Time

Many Marlins deserve credit for the recent wins, but the most exciting to watch is Jazz Chisholm Jr. He has been productive and does it with flair. Perhaps too much flair for some but not here. Jazz is a fun player and brings much needed life to this team.

Get in the Race

It's unfortunate that the Marlins are in the NL East. The Mets are in first place and having a great season. The Braves caught fire posting a double-digit win streak. Philadelphia fired manager Joe Girardi, who also managed the Marlins some years ago, and promptly went on a blistering streak. Head-to-head road games this week against the Phillies and Mets will tell a lot more about this Marlins team. A strong showing against them and perhaps it's time to follow baseball in South Florida closer this summer.