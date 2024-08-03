Stephen Nedoroscik, "Pommel Horse Guy," wins bronze Olympic medal in men's gymnastics final

U.S. men's gymnastics wins Olympic medal U.S. men's gymnastics wins first Olympic medal since 2008 04:11

Stephen Nedoroscik, the pommel horse specialist who has become a breakout sensation at the 2024 Paris Games, won a bronze Olympic medal on Saturday in the men's gymnastics individual pommel horse finals.

Nedoroscik, 25, scored a 15.30 in the individual pommel horse finals — the only event he competes in, but one he does exceptionally well. He draped the American flag around his shoulders like Superman as he took the podium.

Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan took the gold with a score of 15.533, and Kazakhstan's Nariman Kurbanov took silver with a score of 15.433.

During the team event, Nedoroscik scored 14.866 on the pommel horse and played a big part in Team USA winning the bronze, the first U.S. medal for men's gymnastics in 16 years. Nedoroscik had the highest score for any event among the U.S. male gymnasts during the team match.

Stephen Nedoroscik of United States on the Pommel Horse at the Paris Olympics on July 29, 2024. Eurasia Sport Images / Getty Images

His 15.200 qualifying score for the individual event tied Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan for the tops among the eight finalists.

Since Team USA won its bronze medal on Monday, Nedoroscik has become an Olympic darling known as "Pommel Horse Guy." He has been compared to Clark Kent for wearing dark-framed glasses, which he whips off and turns into Superman when he gets on the pommel horse, a fan wrote on social media after his win.

Stephen Nedoroscik of the United States prepares to perform his pommel horse routine during Artistic Gymnastics. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Nedoroscik takes all the internet memes in stride, telling Entertainment Tonight, "They are hilarious. It is such an honor to be in that position."