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2 people hospitalized after reported rollover crash on State Road 112 in Miami-Dade, fire officials say

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Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Ana Maria Soler

/ CBS Miami

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Two people were hospitalized after a crash on the eastbound lanes of State Road 112 in northwest Miami-Dade, officials say. 

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, they received a call about a reported rollover crash on the lanes near Northwest 22nd Avenue. 

Traffic cameras show all of the lanes blocked in the area by a truck. It's unclear whether it's involved in the accident.

Traffic is currently at a standstill as of Wednesday afternoon, just before rush hour. 

MDFR confirmed two patients were taken to a local hospital, but their conditions are unknown. 

No additional information was released, as this is an active and developing situation. 

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