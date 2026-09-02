2 people hospitalized after reported rollover crash on State Road 112 in Miami-Dade, fire officials say

Two people were hospitalized after a crash on the eastbound lanes of State Road 112 in northwest Miami-Dade, officials say.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, they received a call about a reported rollover crash on the lanes near Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Traffic cameras show all of the lanes blocked in the area by a truck. It's unclear whether it's involved in the accident.

Traffic is currently at a standstill as of Wednesday afternoon, just before rush hour.

MDFR confirmed two patients were taken to a local hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

No additional information was released, as this is an active and developing situation.