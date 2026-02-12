St. Johns County designated as the future location for the Florida Museum of Black History by Florida's Senate

In a unanimous vote, the Senate on Wednesday approved a proposal (SB 308) that would recognize the designation of St. Johns County for the Florida Museum of Black History.

St. Petersburg Democratic Sen. Darryl Rouson said the museum will "ensure that future generations do not inherit fragments of history."

"This museum will serve students searching for identity, scholars seeking understanding, and tourists seeking the truth," Rouson added. "We have been entrusted with the stewardship of this public memory and citizens seeking connection. Florida's Black history is rich, complex, resilient, and indispensable."

The Senate unanimously passed a similar bill during the 2025 session, but the House did not approve it.

As lawmakers have reached the mid-point of this year's 60-day legislative session, an identical House bill (HB 525) has not been heard.

Lawmakers created a task force in 2023 to provide recommendations for a Black history museum. The task force eventually recommended putting the museum on a site west of St. Augustine that formerly housed Florida Memorial University. Other sites were considered in Eatonville and Opa-Locka.

The proposal would also set up a 13-member board of directors for the museum.