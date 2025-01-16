Spotty showers across South Florida under a mostly cloudy sky

MIAMI - A few showers and light sprinkles moved across parts of South Florida on Thursday morning. Keep the umbrella close because the chance of rain is high on Thursday and Friday.

It was not as chilly Thursday morning but still cool with temperatures mostly in the low 60s, some inland areas saw the upper 50s.

Highs will only be in the low 70s in the afternoon due to more clouds around and a few isolated showers are possible.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents for beachgoers along the Atlantic beaches with an east breeze in place. In the Palm Beaches, there is a high risk of rip currents.

There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters. Small craft should exercise caution along the Florida Keys.

Nice weekend coming up. NEXT Weather

Friday morning scattered showers will sweep in as moisture increases. Lows will stay in the low 60s and highs will remain in the low 70s on Friday. Passing showers will be possible throughout the day with the potential for a few heavy downpours.

This weekend will be breezy and warmer with highs in the low 80s. The chance of rain is low but isolated showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we'll wake to the low 60s and highs will climb to the low to mid 70s in the afternoon with a few showers.